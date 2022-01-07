Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Construction on the Moose Creek Dam Modification Project in Alaska

    NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Video by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is working to create a 4.5 mile barrier wall inside the Moose Creek Dam at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. Contractors are using a cutter soil mixer and an auger to mix the existing gravel inside the structure with cement and bentonite to depths up to 65 feet. The project addresses the risks of aging infrastructure and will extend the life of the structure for many years to come. (U.S. Army video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851051
    VIRIN: 220719-A-A1410-1001
    Filename: DOD_109119817
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Construction on the Moose Creek Dam Modification Project in Alaska, by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    USACE Alaska District
    Moose Creek Dam
    Chena Project
    IIJA

