B-Roll: Construction on the Moose Creek Dam Modification Project in Alaska

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is working to create a 4.5 mile barrier wall inside the Moose Creek Dam at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. Contractors are using a cutter soil mixer and an auger to mix the existing gravel inside the structure with cement and bentonite to depths up to 65 feet. The project addresses the risks of aging infrastructure and will extend the life of the structure for many years to come. (U.S. Army video)
