The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command continue the 25th anniversary celebration week with a concert from the 208th Army Band "Instruments of Brass Destruction" from North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851049
|VIRIN:
|220721-O-CT301-815
|Filename:
|DOD_109119807
|Length:
|00:42:12
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AMCOM 25th Anniversary Army Band Concert, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
