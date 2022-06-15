Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Quantico Commissary Broll

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    Broll Package of Marine Corps Base Quantico Commissary. Interiors and exteriors. Signage. Customers shopping. Various shots throughout the store.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851044
    VIRIN: 220615-A-PO177-454
    Filename: DOD_109119771
    Length: 00:19:58
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico Commissary Broll, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commissary
    DeCA
    produce
    healthy food
    grocery store
    dietician approved

