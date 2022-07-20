Fort Sill Minute Episode 27

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week on the Fort Sill Minute the U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs Officer has a special message for Big Deuce, rules are rules Deuce! Congratulations to Thirds Battalion Sixth Air Defense Artillery and Third Battalion, Second Air Defense Artillery for winning the installation Best Barracks Competition. And on Wednesday several garrison employees reaffirmed their oath to the constitution and to remember why they serve.



This week on Faces of Fort Sill SFC Dwayne Donegan, a recruiter in the Lawton/ Fort Sill community reflects on why he serves and continues to serve.