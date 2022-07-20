Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Minute Episode 27

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Judith Oman and Marie Pihulic

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    This week on the Fort Sill Minute the U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs Officer has a special message for Big Deuce, rules are rules Deuce! Congratulations to Thirds Battalion Sixth Air Defense Artillery and Third Battalion, Second Air Defense Artillery for winning the installation Best Barracks Competition. And on Wednesday several garrison employees reaffirmed their oath to the constitution and to remember why they serve.

    This week on Faces of Fort Sill SFC Dwayne Donegan, a recruiter in the Lawton/ Fort Sill community reflects on why he serves and continues to serve.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Location: US

    This work, Fort Sill Minute Episode 27, by Judith Oman and Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruiter
    Fires Strong
    This is My Squad
    Fort Sill Minute

