This week on the Fort Sill Minute the U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs Officer has a special message for Big Deuce, rules are rules Deuce! Congratulations to Thirds Battalion Sixth Air Defense Artillery and Third Battalion, Second Air Defense Artillery for winning the installation Best Barracks Competition. And on Wednesday several garrison employees reaffirmed their oath to the constitution and to remember why they serve.
This week on Faces of Fort Sill SFC Dwayne Donegan, a recruiter in the Lawton/ Fort Sill community reflects on why he serves and continues to serve.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 17:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|851042
|VIRIN:
|220720-D-NU467-975
|Filename:
|DOD_109119751
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill Minute Episode 27, by Judith Oman and Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
