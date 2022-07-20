8th Engineer Support Battalion conducts refuel and flight operations during Summer Pioneer 2022 (Day 6)

U.S. Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, perform refuel and flight operations during Summer Pioneer 2022 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 20, 2022. Summer Pioneer 2022 is a naval engineering exercise demonstrating integrated U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy formations to establish and sustain Expeditionary Advanced Bases (EAB) and Maritime Domain Awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)
|07.20.2022
|07.21.2022 15:31
|B-Roll
|851036
|220721-M-JI447-1001
|DOD_109119659
|00:01:26
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|0
|0
