    8th Engineer Support Battalion conducts refuel and flight operations during Summer Pioneer 2022 (Day 6)

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Meshaq Hylton 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, perform refuel and flight operations during Summer Pioneer 2022 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 20, 2022. Summer Pioneer 2022 is a naval engineering exercise demonstrating integrated U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy formations to establish and sustain Expeditionary Advanced Bases (EAB) and Maritime Domain Awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851036
    VIRIN: 220721-M-JI447-1001
    Filename: DOD_109119659
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    This work, 8th Engineer Support Battalion conducts refuel and flight operations during Summer Pioneer 2022 (Day 6), by LCpl Meshaq Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

