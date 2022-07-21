Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HQ DMA Awards Presentation

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    Mr. Hal Pittman, Director of Defense Media Activity (DMA), along with SGM Sean Parrish present the 2021 Defense Media Merit Awards at DMA headquarters on 21 July 2022.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 14:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 851035
    Filename: DOD_109119646
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: US

    Downloads: 12
    High-Res. Downloads: 12

    Hal Pittman
    Sean Parrish
    2021 Defense Media Merit Awards
    Defense Media Merit Awards

