U.S. Army Sustainment Command Change of Command

Command of U.S. Army Sustainment Command was transferred from Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan to Maj. Gen. David Wilson during a change of command ceremony on July 19 at Memorial Field.
|07.19.2022
|07.21.2022 14:31
|Video Productions
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
