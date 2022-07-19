Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Command of U.S. Army Sustainment Command was transferred from Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan to Maj. Gen. David Wilson during a change of command ceremony on July 19 at Memorial Field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851034
    VIRIN: 220719-A-IK992-892
    Filename: DOD_109119645
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Sustainment Command Change of Command, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command
    MG Chris Mohan
    MG David Wilson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT