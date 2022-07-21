AFCENT Welcomes New Commander

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, takes command of Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 21, 2022. Grynkewich will serve as the commander of AFCENT and the combined forces air component, working closely with coalition, joint, and interagency partners to lead a combined force that delivers decisive airpower and promotes security throughout U.S. Central Command’s 21-nation area of responsibility.