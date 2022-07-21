Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blanchard prepares for XVIII Airborne Corps' Best Squad Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Garrett Blanchard, a combat medic assigned to 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, who is currently a member of 3rd ID's Best Squad Competition team, talks about developing his junior enlisted Doldiers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 21, 2022. The 3rd ID trains diligently and deliberately to create cohesive teams prepared to win on future battlefields, and events like the Best Squad Competition allow leaders to test those teams. The 3rd ID team is currently training to compete in the XVIII Airborne Corps' upcoming Best Squad Competition, which will be held at Fort Stewart later this month. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 17:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851031
    VIRIN: 220721-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_109119484
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US

    This work, Blanchard prepares for XVIII Airborne Corps' Best Squad Competition, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Best Squad Competition
    Dogface Soldier

