Blanchard prepares for XVIII Airborne Corps' Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/851031" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Garrett Blanchard, a combat medic assigned to 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, who is currently a member of 3rd ID's Best Squad Competition team, talks about developing his junior enlisted Doldiers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 21, 2022. The 3rd ID trains diligently and deliberately to create cohesive teams prepared to win on future battlefields, and events like the Best Squad Competition allow leaders to test those teams. The 3rd ID team is currently training to compete in the XVIII Airborne Corps' upcoming Best Squad Competition, which will be held at Fort Stewart later this month. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)