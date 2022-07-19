Poseidon's Rage 22 Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, fly in a 10-ship formation with Hellenic Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 115 Combat Wing during exercise Poseidon's Rage at Souda Air Base, Greece, July 19, 2022. PR22 is designed to bolster readiness and interoperability between the USAF and HAF by demonstrating localized air superiority. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)