Poseidon's Rage 22 Flyover

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, fly in a 10-ship formation with Hellenic Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 115 Combat Wing during exercise Poseidon's Rage at Souda Air Base, Greece, July 19, 2022. PR22 is designed to bolster readiness and interoperability between the USAF and HAF by demonstrating localized air superiority. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851030
|VIRIN:
|220719-F-AN818-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109119437
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
