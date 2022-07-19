Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Poseidon's Rage 22 Flyover

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    07.19.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, fly in a 10-ship formation with Hellenic Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 115 Combat Wing during exercise Poseidon's Rage at Souda Air Base, Greece, July 19, 2022. PR22 is designed to bolster readiness and interoperability between the USAF and HAF by demonstrating localized air superiority. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    F-16
    F-15
    Greece
    F-35
    Poseidon’s Rage
    PR22

