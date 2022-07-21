Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich

    QATAR

    07.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Draeke Layman 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the new commander of Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) conducts an introductory interview. Prior to his current post as AFCENT commander, Grynkewich served as the U.S. Central Command director of operations.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 14:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 851027
    VIRIN: 220721-F-SY677-0001
    Filename: DOD_109119433
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: QA

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Interview with Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, by SSgt Draeke Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Air Forces Central
    Change of Command
    Ninth Air Force
    9AF

