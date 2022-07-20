Coast Guard medevacs cadet from Mexican Navy training ship near Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard MH-60T helicopter and the Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley conduct a hoist operation to medevac a cadet from the Mexican Navy training vessel ARM Cuauhtémoc July 20, 2022, approximately 36 nautical miles southwest of Rincón, Puerto Rico. The cadet and the ship’s doctor were transported to the Centro Medico Hospital in Puerto Rico to receive a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video)