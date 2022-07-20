Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs cadet from Mexican Navy training ship near Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    07.20.2022

    A Coast Guard MH-60T helicopter and the Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley conduct a hoist operation to medevac a cadet from the Mexican Navy training vessel ARM Cuauhtémoc July 20, 2022, approximately 36 nautical miles southwest of Rincón, Puerto Rico. The cadet and the ship’s doctor were transported to the Centro Medico Hospital in Puerto Rico to receive a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 12:53
    Location: PR

    Puerto Rico
    Sector San Juan
    Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen
    Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley
    ARM Cuauhtémoc

