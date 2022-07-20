A Coast Guard MH-60T helicopter and the Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley conduct a hoist operation to medevac a cadet from the Mexican Navy training vessel ARM Cuauhtémoc July 20, 2022, approximately 36 nautical miles southwest of Rincón, Puerto Rico. The cadet and the ship’s doctor were transported to the Centro Medico Hospital in Puerto Rico to receive a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 12:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851026
|VIRIN:
|220720-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109119429
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard medevacs cadet from Mexican Navy training ship near Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT