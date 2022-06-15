What is HPRC-ONLINE?

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Uniformed Services University

    Created with Service members in mind, HPRC Online provides accurate and science-based information on how to optimize all aspects of military performance. For articles, guides, and tips on total fitness, visit https://www.hprc-online.org/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 12:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 851024
    VIRIN: 220615-O-LF657-495
    Filename: DOD_109119389
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Total Force Fitness

