    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What to do during emergency alarms at PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    07.21.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jorge Pinzon, assigned to Emergency Management Flight, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, explains alarm conditions, uniform posture and bunker procedures at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 11:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 851019
    VIRIN: 220721-F-YI114-484
    Filename: DOD_109119233
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What to do during emergency alarms at PSAB, by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    emergency response
    individual body armor
    USAFCENT
    deployment
    funny

