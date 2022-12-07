Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7thATC and V-Coprs Best Squad Competition Leaders Reaction Course

    BY, GERMANY

    07.12.2022

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to units from 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) and V Corps participate in team building exercises at the Leader Reaction Course during the 7ATC/V Corps-level Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 12, 2022. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winning U.S. Army squads will meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad from August 8-12. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 09:52
