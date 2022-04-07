Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman's personnel department are charged with taking can of Sailors 24/7. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 09:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851008
|VIRIN:
|220704-N-RQ450-604
|Filename:
|DOD_109119042
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Division in the Spotlight: Personnel, by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT