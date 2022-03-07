Aircraft attached to commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 execute an air power demonstration in the Mediterranean Sea, July 3. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 09:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851007
|VIRIN:
|220703-N-RQ450-448
|Filename:
|DOD_109119041
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Carrier Air Wing 1 Air Power Demonstration, by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
