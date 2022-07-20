Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Engineer Regiment Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Take a moment to learn more about the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment. The Regiment currently consists of two elements: the 91,000 Army Engineer Soldiers serving in active duty, reserve, and National Guard troop units and the 38,000, largely civilian members, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 07:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851001
    VIRIN: 220720-A-OI229-089
    Filename: DOD_109118877
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Engineers
    Engineer Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT