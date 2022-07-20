Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grey Wolf Brigade moves containers in Poznan, Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division assist Polish contractors move, secure, and transport containers belonging to the unit at Poznan, Poland, July 20, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, proudly works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 09:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850998
    VIRIN: 220720-A-SJ062-1001
    Filename: DOD_109118717
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: POZNAN, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grey Wolf Brigade moves containers in Poznan, Poland, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT