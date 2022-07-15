National Guard Soldiers Deschingle Roof

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850995" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 661st Engineer Construction Co., 123rd Engineer Bn. deshingled an asphalt shingle roof and will replace it with a metal roof as part

of their Annual Training taking place from July 11 through July 21 here. The unit will convoy to their home unit in Macomb, Illinois and finish training

July 23. During their two-week annual training, they will focus on maintaining readiness and staying proficient in all aspects of being a Soldier. This is

an opportunity for the unit to keep up with the skills and knowledge it takes to successfully complete a mission, while helping maintain Camp Ripley’s

facilities.