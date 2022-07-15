Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldiers Deschingle Roof

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Riley Anfinson 

    364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from the 661st Engineer Construction Co., 123rd Engineer Bn. deshingled an asphalt shingle roof and will replace it with a metal roof as part
    of their Annual Training taking place from July 11 through July 21 here. The unit will convoy to their home unit in Macomb, Illinois and finish training
    July 23. During their two-week annual training, they will focus on maintaining readiness and staying proficient in all aspects of being a Soldier. This is
    an opportunity for the unit to keep up with the skills and knowledge it takes to successfully complete a mission, while helping maintain Camp Ripley’s
    facilities.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 08:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    This work, National Guard Soldiers Deschingle Roof, by Riley Anfinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Ripley
    Army Reserve
    National Guard
    364th TPASE
    661st Engineer Construction Company

