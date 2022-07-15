National Guard Soldiers Deschingle Roof

Soldiers from the 661st Engineer Construction Co., 123rd Engineer Bn. deshingled an asphalt shingle roof and will replace it with a metal roof as part
of their Annual Training taking place from July 11 through July 21 here. The unit will convoy to their home unit in Macomb, Illinois and finish training
July 23. During their two-week annual training, they will focus on maintaining readiness and staying proficient in all aspects of being a Soldier. This is
an opportunity for the unit to keep up with the skills and knowledge it takes to successfully complete a mission, while helping maintain Camp Ripley’s
facilities.
