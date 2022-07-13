5th ANGLICO WSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company participate in a Water Survival Advanced course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 13, 2022. WSA is the highest swim qualification Marines and sailors can obtain before moving onto the next echelon of becoming a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)