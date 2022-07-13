Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO WSA

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.13.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company participate in a Water Survival Advanced course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 13, 2022. WSA is the highest swim qualification Marines and sailors can obtain before moving onto the next echelon of becoming a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 02:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850990
    VIRIN: 220721-M-RJ196-1001
    Filename: DOD_109118479
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    5th ANGLICO
    III MEF
    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company
    WSA
    III MIG

