    Nagasaki Peace Park Sights and Sounds

    NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    220710-N-HI741-0001
    A sights and sounds video of the Nagasaki Peace Park in Nagasaki Japan.
    (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Champlain.)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 00:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850986
    VIRIN: 220710-N-HI741-0001
    Filename: DOD_109118461
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: NAGASAKI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Nagasaki Peace Park Sights and Sounds, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nagasaki Peace Park

