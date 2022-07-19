FED Change of Command

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) conducted a change of command ceremony during which Col. Christopher W. Crary relinquished command of FED to Col. Heather A. Levy at Riverbend Golf Course, July 19.
|07.19.2022
|07.20.2022 23:53
|Video Productions
|850983
|220719-D-EH971-185
|DOD_109118441
|00:01:59
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|0
|0
