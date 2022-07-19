Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.19.2022

    Video by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) conducted a change of command ceremony during which Col. Christopher W. Crary relinquished command of FED to Col. Heather A. Levy at Riverbend Golf Course, July 19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 23:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850983
    VIRIN: 220719-D-EH971-185
    Filename: DOD_109118441
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FED Change of Command, by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    POD
    USAG Humphreys
    Far East District
    FED

