579th EN BN HHC Soldiers conduct Land Nav training

1st Lt. Nicole Matthews, Executive Officer, 579th Engineer Battalion, Headquarters Headquarters Company instructs her Soldiers on land navigation. Three teams compete for the win as Private First Class Jacob Beck, Specialist Danya Escobedo, and Staff Sgt. Jose Jimenez placed first in the competition. The event took place during annual training at Camp Robers, Califonia on 19 July 2022.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens)