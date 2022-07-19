1st Lt. Nicole Matthews, Executive Officer, 579th Engineer Battalion, Headquarters Headquarters Company instructs her Soldiers on land navigation. Three teams compete for the win as Private First Class Jacob Beck, Specialist Danya Escobedo, and Staff Sgt. Jose Jimenez placed first in the competition. The event took place during annual training at Camp Robers, Califonia on 19 July 2022.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 22:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850981
|VIRIN:
|220719-A-XU624-112
|Filename:
|DOD_109118389
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FAIRFIELD, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 579th EN BN HHC Soldiers conduct Land Nav training, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

