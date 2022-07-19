Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    579th EN BN HHC Soldiers conduct Land Nav training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    1st Lt. Nicole Matthews, Executive Officer, 579th Engineer Battalion, Headquarters Headquarters Company instructs her Soldiers on land navigation. Three teams compete for the win as Private First Class Jacob Beck, Specialist Danya Escobedo, and Staff Sgt. Jose Jimenez placed first in the competition. The event took place during annual training at Camp Robers, Califonia on 19 July 2022.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 22:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850981
    VIRIN: 220719-A-XU624-112
    Filename: DOD_109118389
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 579th EN BN HHC Soldiers conduct Land Nav training, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    MP
    Army
    National Guard
    Military Police
    CAARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT