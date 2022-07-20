USARPAC BSC 2022: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers conduct My squad presentation board

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from across the division conduct the My Squad Presentation board at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on July 20, 2022. This was the last event as part of the Best Squad Competition demonstrating knowledge on unit cohesiveness and team building thorough This Is My Squad an initiative to build cooperative and strong teams in the Army . (U.S. Army B-roll by Staff Sgt. Casey Salgado).