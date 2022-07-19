Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMCS Winnipeg Missile EX RIMPAC 2022

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.19.2022

    Video by Canadian Forces LS Melissa Gonzalez 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 19, 2022) - Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) conducted a SAMEX (Surface to Air Missile) exercise launching two Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles (ESSM) near the coast of Hawaii during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 on July 19, 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29-Aug 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Navy video by Sailor 1st class Melissa Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 00:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850977
    VIRIN: 220719-O-LR179-1002-C
    Filename: DOD_109118255
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMCS Winnipeg Missile EX RIMPAC 2022, by LS Melissa Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    SAMEX
    ESSM
    HMCS WINNIPEG
    Military Training Exercises
    RIMPAC2022

