PACIFIC OCEAN (July 19, 2022) - Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) conducted a SAMEX (Surface to Air Missile) exercise launching two Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles (ESSM) near the coast of Hawaii during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 on July 19, 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29-Aug 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Navy video by Sailor 1st class Melissa Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 00:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850977
|VIRIN:
|220719-O-LR179-1002-C
|Filename:
|DOD_109118255
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, HMCS Winnipeg Missile EX RIMPAC 2022, by LS Melissa Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT