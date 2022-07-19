Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    B-roll of multiple F-35C Lightning IIs assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, prepare for flight during a Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 mission, July 19, 2022. Participants conducting training missions during RF-N 22-3 are able to test and perfect Agile combat employment operating concept for how the U.S. combat forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 20:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850958
    VIRIN: 220720-F-ZZ222-2001
    Filename: DOD_109118149
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-3, by A1C Makenna Gott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    F35
    Nellis
    Strike Fighter Squadron
    Navy
    USN
    readiness
    Naval Air Station Lemoore
    VFA 147
    Broll
    F35C
    NTTR
    Lightning II
    lethality
    Red Flag Nellis
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 22-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT