B-roll of multiple F-35C Lightning IIs assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, prepare for flight during a Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 mission, July 19, 2022. Participants conducting training missions during RF-N 22-3 are able to test and perfect Agile combat employment operating concept for how the U.S. combat forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)