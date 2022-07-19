B-roll of multiple F-35C Lightning IIs assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, prepare for flight during a Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 mission, July 19, 2022. Participants conducting training missions during RF-N 22-3 are able to test and perfect Agile combat employment operating concept for how the U.S. combat forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 20:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850958
|VIRIN:
|220720-F-ZZ222-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109118149
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
