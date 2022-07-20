Operation Slow Down: Slow Down or Turn Your Life Upside Down

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, announced the beginning of "Operation Slow Down" in December 2021, in an effort to address increased instances of speeding, reckless driving and the motor vehicle accidents they cause. As part of the new initiative, the consequences for speeding and reckless driving aboard the installation have become harsher. Drivers caught speeding can lose their on-base driving privileges for up to a year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, Cpl. Daniel Medina, and Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts)