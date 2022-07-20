Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former USS Denver towed out to sea

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quentin Todd 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220720-N-LC749-1002
    PEARL HARBOR (July 20, 2022) Former USS Denver (LPD 9), an Austin-class amphibious transport dock ship, is towed out to sea for a sinking exercise during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quentin Todd)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 21:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850951
    VIRIN: 220720-N-LC749-1002
    Filename: DOD_109118071
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    This work, Former USS Denver towed out to sea, by PO2 Quentin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Denver
    NAVY
    NR NPASE-W
    RIMPAC2022

