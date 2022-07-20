Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Week of the Bayonet Sports Events B-Roll Package (60 fps)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Capt. Cortland Henderson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division participate in soccer and softball games as part of Week of the Bayonet July 20, 2022. The Week of the Bayonet is a week-long event that commemorates the 7th Infantry Division lineage, teamwork, cohesion, and fosters Esprit de Corps throughout the Bayonet Division.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 19:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850948
    VIRIN: 220720-A-DN279-610
    Filename: DOD_109118055
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: JBLM, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week of the Bayonet Sports Events B-Roll Package (60 fps), by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT