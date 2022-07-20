Soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division participate in soccer and softball games as part of Week of the Bayonet July 20, 2022. The Week of the Bayonet is a week-long event that commemorates the 7th Infantry Division lineage, teamwork, cohesion, and fosters Esprit de Corps throughout the Bayonet Division.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 19:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850948
|VIRIN:
|220720-A-DN279-610
|Filename:
|DOD_109118055
|Length:
|00:05:51
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Week of the Bayonet Sports Events B-Roll Package (60 fps), by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
