B-roll of multiple F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, taking off during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2022. During RF-N 22-3 the aggressor nation refines threat replication, applies advanced threats and jamming capabilities and increased threat capabilities to maximize training in non-permissive environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 19:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850944
|VIRIN:
|220720-F-ZZ222-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109118025
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-3, by A1C Makenna Gott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
