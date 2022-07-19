Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    B-roll of an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, taxis to the runway during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2022. RF-N 22-3 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 20:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850942
    VIRIN: 220720-F-ZZ222-1004
    Filename: DOD_109118023
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-3, by A1C Makenna Gott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    F15
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    Nellis
    Seymour Johnson
    F15E
    readiness
    Strike Eagle
    NTTR
    lethality
    SJAFB
    336 Fighter Squadron
    336 FS
    Red Flag Nellis
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 22-3

