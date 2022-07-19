B-roll of an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, taxis to the runway during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2022. RF-N 22-3 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 20:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850942
|VIRIN:
|220720-F-ZZ222-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109118023
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-3, by A1C Makenna Gott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT