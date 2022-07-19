B-roll of an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, preparing for flight during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2022. The Nevada Test and Training Range is the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 20:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850941
|VIRIN:
|220720-F-ZZ222-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109118022
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-3, by A1C Makenna Gott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
