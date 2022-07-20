Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC BSC 2022: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers conduct a 12 mile ruck

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Casey Salgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers from across the division conduct a 12 mile ruck at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on July 20, 2022. This event was one of a series of events as part of the Best Squad Competition in which assigned squads are tested on their physical training, endurance, military skills and situational survival tactics. (U.S. Army B-roll by Staff Sgt. Casey Salgado).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850938
    VIRIN: 220720-A-BV079-1001
    Filename: DOD_109117989
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BSC 2022: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers conduct a 12 mile ruck, by SSG Casey Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Schofield Barracks
    ArmyBestSquad
    USARPACBestSquad

