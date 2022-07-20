Soldiers from across the division conduct a 12 mile ruck at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on July 20, 2022. This event was one of a series of events as part of the Best Squad Competition in which assigned squads are tested on their physical training, endurance, military skills and situational survival tactics. (U.S. Army B-roll by Staff Sgt. Casey Salgado).
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850938
|VIRIN:
|220720-A-BV079-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109117989
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC BSC 2022: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers conduct a 12 mile ruck, by SSG Casey Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
