Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bet on Red

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Col. Cameron "GLOVER" Dadgar, Nevada Test and Training Range commander, participates in routine training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 7, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 20:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850936
    VIRIN: 220707-F-LY743-2001
    Filename: DOD_109117892
    Length: 00:09:03
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bet on Red, by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Nellis
    Air Power
    NTTR
    Dog Fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT