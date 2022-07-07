Col. Cameron "GLOVER" Dadgar, Nevada Test and Training Range commander, participates in routine training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 7, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 20:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850936
|VIRIN:
|220707-F-LY743-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109117892
|Length:
|00:09:03
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bet on Red, by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
