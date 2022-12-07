Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GLOVER fights in Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 (360 Video)

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Col. Cameron "Glover" Dadgar, Nevada Test and Training Range commander, participates in a Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 12, 2022. During Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 the aggressor nation refines threat replication, applies advanced threat and jamming capabilities, and increases threat capabilities to maximize training in non-permissive environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850933
    VIRIN: 220712-F-LY743-2002
    Filename: DOD_109117824
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Nevada
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    NTTR
    Nevada Test & Training Range
    Aerial video footage
    Aggressor Squadron
    F-16A/B Fighting Falcon Fighter
    RFNAFB
    64th Aggressor
    Red Flag-Nellis
    360 Go Pro

