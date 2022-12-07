Col. Cameron "Glover" Dadgar, Nevada Test and Training Range commander, participates in a Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 12, 2022. During Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 the aggressor nation refines threat replication, applies advanced threat and jamming capabilities, and increases threat capabilities to maximize training in non-permissive environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850933
|VIRIN:
|220712-F-LY743-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109117824
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, GLOVER fights in Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 (360 Video), by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT