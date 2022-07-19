Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMCS Vancouver Fires Missiles during RIMPAC 2022

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.19.2022

    Video by Canadian Forces Sgt Ghislain Cotton 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220719-O-QR492-1005-CA PACIFIC OCEAN (July 19, 2022) Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331) conducts an Anti-Ship Missile Defense Exercise (ASMDEX) with two Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles on July 19, 2022 in the Pacific Missile Firing Range off the coast of Hawaii during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. The ASMDEX verifies the reliability of the ship’s hard-kill-integrated weapons systems used for self defense of the ship and confirms the ship’s company’s ability to respond to missile threats. Twenty-six nations, 38 surface ships, four submarines, nine national land forces, more than 30 unmanned systems, approximately 170 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel will train and operate in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California, June 29 to Aug. 4. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Courtesy photo by Canadian Forces Maritime Warfare Center Halifax)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850927
    VIRIN: 220719-O-QR492-1005-C
    Filename: DOD_109117689
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    TAGS

    Navy
    RCN
    ESSM
    HMCS Vancouver
    RIMPAC2022

