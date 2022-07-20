The Corps Connection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This month we take a look at how @U.S. Army ERDC is expanding cold weather research, How @nashvillecorps and the rest of USACE looks at water quality around its dam projects, the @USACE Omaha District is working with the Air Force to construct a new B-21 Beddown facility in South Dakota, we look at how supports Military Construction efforts in the Baltics, Rangers get pepper sprayed as part of a training exercise, and finally a ranger from @LouisvilleUSACE has taken on a new role, bee keeper.