    The Corps Connection

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    This month we take a look at how @U.S. Army ERDC is expanding cold weather research, How @nashvillecorps and the rest of USACE looks at water quality around its dam projects, the @USACE Omaha District is working with the Air Force to construct a new B-21 Beddown facility in South Dakota, we look at how supports Military Construction efforts in the Baltics, Rangers get pepper sprayed as part of a training exercise, and finally a ranger from @LouisvilleUSACE has taken on a new role, bee keeper.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:49
    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Military Construction
    ERDC

