Airmen of the Year Award Ceremony for 2021 and 2022

Ten members of the Minnesota National Guard’s Saint Paul-based 133rd Airlift Wing and Duluth based 148th Fighter Wing were recognized for their selection above their peers as the 2021 and 2022 Outstanding Airman of Year nominees, on July 20, 2022, in Saint Pau, Minnesota. Each unit selected candidates based on job performance, leadership, community involvement, and personal achievement during the previous year. The awards honor the Airmen’s accomplishments and highlight their dedication and devotion to duty.



The following Airmen were recognized for 2021: Master Sgt. Jay Jakeway (Senior Noncommissioned Officer), Master Sgt. Shannon Housey (First Sergeant), Staff Sgt. Alaina Lathrop (Noncommissioned Officer), Senior Airman Benjamin Swenson (Airman), and Capt. Brent Shouler (Company Grade Officer),



The Outstanding Airmen for 2022 are: Master Sgt. Shane Trisco (Senior Noncommissioned Officer), Master Sgt. Sterling Hartwick (First Sgt.), Tech. Sgt. Michael Schuette (Noncommissioned Officer), Senior Airman Madison Moritz (Airman), and Capt. Katie Lunning (Company Grade Officer).