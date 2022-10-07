Military Police Conduct Detainee Operations Training

Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers from the 933rd Military Police Company, 33rd Military Police Battalion, based in Chicago, Illinois, perform detainee operations training at Camp Ripley, Minn., that broadly encompasses the capture, initial detention and screening, transportation, treatment and protection, housing, transfer, and release of the wide range of persons who could be categorized as detainees. During operations, the military must be able to plan, implement, and support detainee operations from the point of capture through the transfer, release, repatriation, escape, or death of a detainee.
Date: 07.10.2022
|07.20.2022 15:06
|Interviews
|850914
|220710-A-SW878-264
|801634
|DOD_109117387
|00:01:41
Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|0
|0
