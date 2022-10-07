Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Police Conduct Detainee Operations Training

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Swanson 

    364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers from the 933rd Military Police Company, 33rd Military Police Battalion, based in Chicago, Illinois, perform detainee operations training at Camp Ripley, Minn., that broadly encompasses the capture, initial detention and screening, transportation, treatment and protection, housing, transfer, and release of the wide range of persons who could be categorized as detainees. During operations, the military must be able to plan, implement, and support detainee operations from the point of capture through the transfer, release, repatriation, escape, or death of a detainee.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 15:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 850914
    VIRIN: 220710-A-SW878-264
    PIN: 801634
    Filename: DOD_109117387
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    933rd Military Police Company
    Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers

