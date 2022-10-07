Military Police Conduct Detainee Operations Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850914" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers from the 933rd Military Police Company, 33rd Military Police Battalion, based in Chicago, Illinois, perform detainee operations training at Camp Ripley, Minn., that broadly encompasses the capture, initial detention and screening, transportation, treatment and protection, housing, transfer, and release of the wide range of persons who could be categorized as detainees. During operations, the military must be able to plan, implement, and support detainee operations from the point of capture through the transfer, release, repatriation, escape, or death of a detainee.