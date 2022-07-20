Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs oil platform worker near Southwest Pass, Louisiana

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs an individual experiencing severe abdominal pain on an oil platform, 20 miles south of Southeast Pass, Louisiana, July 20, 2022. The helicopter crew successfully transported the man in stable condition to the University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850897
    VIRIN: 220720-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109117171
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    Medevac
    New Orleans
    Air Station New Orleans
    Jayhawk
    Coast Guard

