A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs an individual experiencing severe abdominal pain on an oil platform, 20 miles south of Southeast Pass, Louisiana, July 20, 2022. The helicopter crew successfully transported the man in stable condition to the University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850897
|VIRIN:
|220720-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109117171
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs oil platform worker near Southwest Pass, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT