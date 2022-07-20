Coast Guard medevacs oil platform worker near Southwest Pass, Louisiana

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs an individual experiencing severe abdominal pain on an oil platform, 20 miles south of Southeast Pass, Louisiana, July 20, 2022. The helicopter crew successfully transported the man in stable condition to the University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)