HMH-366 Marines Refuel CH-53E Super Stallion Midflight

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366 fly a CH-53E Super Stallion and receive fuel midflight from a KC-130J Super Hercules at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) Fort Worth, Texas, July 11, 2022. HMH-366 trained to ensure standardization and combat readiness in preparation for operational deployments. HMH-366 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Rowdy Vanskike)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850888
|VIRIN:
|220711-M-YH653-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109116930
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
