    HMH-366 Marines Refuel CH-53E Super Stallion Mid-Flight

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Pfc. Rowdy Vanskike 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366 fly a CH-53E Super Stallion and receive fuel mid-flight from a KC-130J Super Hercules at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) Fort Worth, Texas, July 11, 2022. HMH-366 trained to ensure standardization and combat readiness in preparation for operational deployments. HMH-366 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Rowdy Vanskike)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850888
    VIRIN: 220711-M-YH653-1001
    Filename: DOD_109116930
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, HMH-366 Marines Refuel CH-53E Super Stallion Mid-Flight, by PFC Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Aerial Refueling
    Fort Worth
    Marine Aviation
    Training
    CH53E Super Stallion

