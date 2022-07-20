Poznan MWR Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850878" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Come check out the Poznan MWR, where U.S. Soldiers have plenty of ways to boost morale and increase unit cohesion while deployed. U.S. Army MWR provides support and leisure services to enhance soldiers' lives, their families, civilian employees, military retirees, and other eligible participants. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)