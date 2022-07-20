Come check out the Poznan MWR, where U.S. Soldiers have plenty of ways to boost morale and increase unit cohesion while deployed. U.S. Army MWR provides support and leisure services to enhance soldiers' lives, their families, civilian employees, military retirees, and other eligible participants. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 09:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850878
|VIRIN:
|220720-A-FL671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109116739
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Poznan MWR Highlight, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT