Night Infiltration Course | 1st Regiment, Basic Camp

Cadets from 1st Regiment, Basic Camp conquer the Night Infiltration Course (NIC) during Cadet Summer Training. As M240 machine guns fire rounds over their heads, the Cadets must crawl through the sand covered course, pausing only when a flare goes off, giving away their position.