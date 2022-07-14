Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night Infiltration Course | 1st Regiment, Basic Camp

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from 1st Regiment, Basic Camp conquer the Night Infiltration Course (NIC) during Cadet Summer Training. As M240 machine guns fire rounds over their heads, the Cadets must crawl through the sand covered course, pausing only when a flare goes off, giving away their position.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 09:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850877
    VIRIN: 220714-A-A2708-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_109116722
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    This work, Night Infiltration Course | 1st Regiment, Basic Camp, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cadets
    1st Regiment
    Cadet Summer Training
    Night Infiltration Course
    Basic Camp
    CST 2022

