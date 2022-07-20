Austin Hosts Meeting on Ukraine Defense

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to coordinate aid for Ukraine’s defense after Russia’s unprovoked invasion.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 08:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|850875
|Filename:
|DOD_109116651
|Length:
|00:08:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
