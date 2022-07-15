U.S. Army Soldiers with the 661st Engineer Company, 123rd Engineer Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard, repair a trail for tanks and tracked vehicles at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 15, 2022. Spc. Ethan Wolf, a horizontal construction engineer with the 661st discusses the trail conditions they will fix and the weather challenges they must overcome.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 14:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850872
|VIRIN:
|220715-A-NN634-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109116625
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 661st Engineer Company Repairs Tracked-Vehicle Trails at Camp Ripley, by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT