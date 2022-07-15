Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    661st Engineer Company Repairs Tracked-Vehicle Trails at Camp Ripley

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth 

    364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 661st Engineer Company, 123rd Engineer Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard, repair a trail for tanks and tracked vehicles at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 15, 2022. Spc. Ethan Wolf, a horizontal construction engineer with the 661st discusses the trail conditions they will fix and the weather challenges they must overcome.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 14:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850872
    VIRIN: 220715-A-NN634-1001
    Filename: DOD_109116625
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 661st Engineer Company Repairs Tracked-Vehicle Trails at Camp Ripley, by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Ripley
    661st Engineer Company
    horizontal construction engineers
    tank trail
    364th TPASE

