Carrier strike groups sail under NATO command (Master)

    Carrier strike groups sail under NATO command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Synopsis
    For the first time since the end of the Cold War, a US Navy aircraft carrier sailed under NATO command.

    The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) first sailed under the command of Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO) in February 2022, during vigilance activity Neptune Strike 22, and most recently during Exercise Neptune Spear 22 in May. The carrier has sailed with CSGs from France, Italy and Spain since arriving in the Mediterranean Sea late last year.

    Together, the strike groups have practised operating as a combined maritime task force. Their carrier-launched fighter jets have helped secure the skies over the eastern part of the Alliance, providing a crucial show of support during a time of increased tensions.

    STRIKFORNATO, a naval command based in Portugal, provides command and control to Allied flotillas. Centralising control helps NATO better coordinate sea and air operations across ships from different countries.
    Transcript
    THIS YEAR THE US NAVY CARRIER STRIKE GROUP HARRY S. TRUMAN

    CAME UNDER NATO COMMAND

    IT’S THE FIRST TIME NATO HAS COMMANDED A US CARRIER SINCE THE COLD WAR

    DIRECT COMMAND OF ALLIED SHIPS HELPS NAVAL COMMANDERS

    TEST THEIR ABILITY TO SEAMLESSLY WORK TOGETHER

    FROM THE NORTHERN SEAS

    TO THE SOUTHERN SEAS

    TOGETHER, THEY STRENGTHEN
    NATO’S DEFENCES

    BY HELPING SECURE THE SKIES
    WITH FIGHTER JETS

    AND PROVIDING A STRONG NATO PRESENCE AT SEA
    Music
    “Balloon Flight” by Bruno Pilloix
    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. Footage courtesy of the US Department of Defense, the Italian Navy and the Spanish Navy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 04:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850866
    VIRIN: 220719-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109116538
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

