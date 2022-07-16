Anchor Drop B-Roll Package

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 16, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) conduct an anchor freefall in the ship's fo'c'sle. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)
|07.16.2022
|07.20.2022 01:56
|B-Roll
|850857
|220716-N-HJ896-1001
|DOD_109116378
|00:00:37
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|1
|1
