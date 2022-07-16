Anchor Drop B-Roll Package

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Bise 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 16, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) conduct an anchor freefall in the ship's fo'c'sle. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 01:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850857
    VIRIN: 220716-N-HJ896-1001
    Filename: DOD_109116378
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    TAGS

    deck department
    underway
    fo'c'sle
    Boatswain's Mate
    anchor drop
    USS America (LHA 6)

