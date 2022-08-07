Eighth Army junior officer shares trilateral symposium experience

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Devon Hubbard, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, Eighth Army, shares the importance of the recent Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange Symposium. During the event July 4-8, leaders from Eighth Army hosted 23 officers from the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan.



The symposium helped enhance understanding of each nation’s military, including operational terms, concepts, education and roles in the Asia-Pacific region. The event also helped foster the relationship between the allies whose junior officers will serve in future leadership roles.