Eighth Army junior officer shares trilateral symposium experience

Capt. Devon Hubbard, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, Eighth Army, shares the importance of the recent Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange Symposium. During the event July 4-8, leaders from Eighth Army hosted 23 officers from the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan.
The symposium helped enhance understanding of each nation’s military, including operational terms, concepts, education and roles in the Asia-Pacific region. The event also helped foster the relationship between the allies whose junior officers will serve in future leadership roles.
