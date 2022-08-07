Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighth Army junior officer shares trilateral symposium experience

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Diana Rose Faulve 

    8th Army

    Capt. Devon Hubbard, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, Eighth Army, shares the importance of the recent Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange Symposium. During the event July 4-8, leaders from Eighth Army hosted 23 officers from the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan.

    The symposium helped enhance understanding of each nation’s military, including operational terms, concepts, education and roles in the Asia-Pacific region. The event also helped foster the relationship between the allies whose junior officers will serve in future leadership roles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 23:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 850848
    VIRIN: 220708-A-NZ592-373
    Filename: DOD_109116124
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army junior officer shares trilateral symposium experience, by SPC Diana Rose Faulve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Eighth Army
    Japan Self-Defense Forces
    Camp Humphreys
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT